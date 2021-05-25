Letter to the editor: Party invitations banned at school

Editor:

My grandchildren attend the Queensbury elementary school, and because their age group has not received their COVID-19 vaccines, they are not permitted to hand out invitations to birthday parties or invitations for other events.

We were going to let them invite their classmates to a backyard fun day on Memorial Day from 1 to 4 p.m. We reserved a bounce house with a two-lane waterslide, and when the children went to hand out the invitations, I was informed that they could not.

I don't believe it is fair to their age group. I see their age group with parents sitting on bleachers, watching their older siblings playing sports. Because it is a school function I guess it is all right. Same as other school activities that will go on. You cannot make me believe that every student going to the prom or the four guests permitted at the Cool Insurance building for graduation have all been vaccinated.

I hope if you are a parent of a third-grader in Mrs. Fielding's class or a second-grader in Mrs. Conway's class, that you will read this, or a family member or friend will tell you about it. If you are interested in letting your child come, we are located at 1 Fox Farm Road in Queensbury.