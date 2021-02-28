Letter to the editor: Parks, trails can help in pandemic

Editor:
Parks and trails promote physical activity and community engagement and provide both environmental and mental health benefits.
When well-designed, parks have been shown to reduce stress and foster community interaction. In addition, having access to places for physical activity, such as parks and trails, encourages community residents to participate in physical activity and do so more often. The closer you live to a park, the more likely you are to walk or bike to those places, and use the park for exercise. These spaces have become increasingly important for us during the current pandemic.
I am the steward for the Hudson River Recreation Area in Lake Luzerne.
Since 2014, our volunteers and I have planted more than 120 trees in the Hudson River Recreation Area and picked up large amounts of garbage along the trails and inside of campsites. From 2014-2019, our Hudson River Recreation Area volunteers have grown from six people to more than 10 today, picking up garbage along the trails.
While the work of our volunteers is a source of pride, the reason I am writing this letter today is to share exciting news and ask for your help in something that can have a huge impact on the Hudson River Recreation Area.
The Morgan Duke Conservation Society is applying for a grant through Parks and Trails Partnership Grants to have an interpretive sign designed and made for the big parking lot at the Hudson River Recreation Area. This interpretive sign will include the history of the area, Leave No Trace Principles, and how the public can sign up to become a volunteer.
You can learn more about the project and how you can help by visiting morgandukecs.ngo/interpretivesign
James Sullivan, Lake Luzerne
Steward at Hudson River Recreation Area