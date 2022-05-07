Letter to the editor: Parking garages are unnecessary

Editor:

A few decades back the great promised solution to the decline of the commercial district was to build a parking garage. At the time I publicly opposed it, decrying it as a visual eyesore, a waste of valuable land, and totally unnecessary. I also said that it would contribute nothing to the revitalization of downtown.

Since then, three parking garages have been built. And despite this investment of millions of dollars the revitalization has not occurred. Are the sidewalks teeming with people strolling through a place that is both beautiful and comfortable? No. Those people aren't there because they've been told they're not important. In fact, they've been told to stay away by a design that favors cars over pedestrians.

Over and over we are presented with the failed "solution" of giving attention, space, and subsidy to the car at the expense of the community. And this latest gimmick of dressing up a parking garage with a faux facade is just more of the same. This isn't rocket science. There's mountains of data by now readily available to anyone seeking to discover the means to create a vibrant, interesting, and prosperous downtown. And beautiful and interesting places to walk and affordable housing is at the top of the list.

Glens Falls can only attract young, creative people if it offers the lifestyles they want. And living without commuting, as well as living without a car, is a big priority with this group. Pedestrians create street life, cars create pollution. Street life is what makes a city. And just as street life attracts visitors, a dead city full of parking garages repels them.

Esmond Lyons, Glens Falls

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0