This week, House Republicans, led by Elise Stefanik, passed the Parents Bill of Rights. This simple measure guarantees that parents, not government bureaucrats, should be the driving decisionmakers for children’s education. It gives parents the right to know what our children are being taught in schools. It gives parents the right to meet with their children's teachers and to have access to information on the school's budget and spending. Don’t let the media fool you. No matter what they say about Elise or the “Ultra MAGA,” these aren’t radical ideas. There’s nothing radical about putting parents back in charge of their children’s lives.