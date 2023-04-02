It should have become more than obvious to parents during the COVID pandemic when their kids were confined to their kitchens and dens to do their classwork that some of the schools and teachers have been prioritizing woke curriculum over actual educational content. It doesn't matter who our next governor, president, or other elected officials are. If we lose our kids to the indoctrination that is now rampant in our schools, not just here in New York, but nationwide, our country overall will fail.

The teachers' unions are beholden to no one and many so-called educators are under the belief that they know what's best for the children over the parents. Certainly not every teacher is this way, but even in the most conservative areas across New York, the cancer of indoctrination of CRT and left-leaning politics has crept into the classrooms under the very noses of parents, who should be looking at what their kids are learning. We're being warned daily of the harm that social media is doing. Don't ignore what your kids are being taught either. Get involved, actually look at what your kids are being taught, talk to other parents, get involved in parent/teacher associations, go to school board meetings. Far too many parents for far too long have allowed the teachers unions to go unchecked with how they're educating our kids. They're OUR kids. We're the parents and its high time that the politics of the left get taken out of the classroom. Nationwide and especially in New York, test scores are suffering despite all the modern and up-to-date methods being touted. Get involved in your kids' education, overall, as parents we're the last line of defense against the indoctrination that's spreading through the schools fast.