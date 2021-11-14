Letter to the editor: Parents influence kids on tanning

Editor:

The New York State Department of Health recently released an "Information For Action" report entitled "New Yorkers Favor Raising the Minimum Age for Indoor Tanning Use to Protect Young Adults from Cancer-Causing UV Radiation." In 2012, a law was passed to prohibit children 16 and under from indoor tanning. The age limit was then increased to 18 in 2018. According to the report, 73% of New Yorkers are in favor of raising this age to 21.

The Cancer Prevention in Action program of the Health Promotion Center at Glens Falls Hospital works to educate the community about the dangers of indoor tanning and take action to prevent skin cancer. Tanning damages skin cells and can lead to skin cancer. Even one tanning session increases the risk of melanoma, the deadliest type of skin cancer.

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, young people between ages 18-25 have the highest usage of indoor tanning. Increasing the legal age for indoor tanning to 21 could prevent most high school and college students from using this method to tan.

Parents also play an important role in influencing their teens’ choices about indoor tanning. Studies show that teenagers are less likely to tan indoors if their parents don’t allow it, don’t tan themselves, and show they are worried about indoor tanning. Parents should begin talking to their children about tanning before they reach the legal age to tan indoors.

Together we can create a healthier future for our community. To learn more about skin cancer prevention and how CPiA can help, visit us at TakeActionAgainstCancer.com or call Rachel Yattaw at 518-926-5905. *CPiA is supported by funds from Health Research, Inc. and New York state.

Rachel Yattaw, Glens Falls

