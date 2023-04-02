As a former member of the Post Star Editorial Board (multiple terms) I feel compelled to comment on the current state of reporting, or lack there of, on community issues of interest and importance to many of us. A simple generic report of an incident, often a tragic incident, without follow-up reports, investigation and inquiry as to what actually happened (let alone commentary) is sorely insufficient. It borders on sensationalism. Take Dix Avenue as an example: A young man was a pedestrian and suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck by a large SUV driven by an elderly woman some weeks ago. We have questions. Don't you? Two people were critically shot and sent to Albany Med by the resident of an apartment. We have questions. Don't you? Local rumors abound and perhaps the innocent are facing unwarranted accusations. I implore you to do your job, investigate, report and serve your community as the previous editor, reporters and staff did, or turn in your credentials. Just sayin'.