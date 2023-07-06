I’m writing this letter in regard to the need for local news. I recently received yet another price increase from The Post-Star. I like to read The Post-Star to keep up with the local news. The problem is the Post-Star is seriously lacking in reporting the local news. Things are happening all around us yet The Post-Star doesn’t report on it. And when they do, there is rarely ever a follow up. Motorcycle driver killed in Fort Edward in April, nothing. A car just drove through a ditch and into Garvey across from Walmart on Quaker Ridge Boulevard. Nothing. It’s just not worth the money for the coverage we get.