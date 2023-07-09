In regard to the letter from Terrence Barton about the new paper delivery schedule. I am in total agreement with this gentleman.

I am not at all happy about this change. We do not bother to read anything digital. We prefer to start our day with the morning paper.

We each take a section and then switch. I found the yearly cost rather high this last renewal, and since a lot of local events or accidents no longer show in the paper itself — perhaps in the digital version, but as I said we do not like reading the news that way. However we do like the morning paper so I paid the price.

We always have our paper at the crack of dawn which is perfect. Our carrier is awesome. I also twice a year put in memorials for my son and my sister. This runs me just under $500. With the cost of yearly subscription runs just under $1,000.

I can assure you that when they start delivering by USPS we will be lucky to get it between 12-1:30 p.m. By that time we are well into our day and would not be reading this late news. So when at the end of the year my subscription ends I will not be renewing. I also sadly will no longer be putting in memorials.

This turn of events saddens me deeply.

Grace Colton,

South Glens Falls