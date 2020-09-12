Letter to the editor: Paper disappointed with story's content

Editor:

I waited anxiously for the Saturday paper (09/05/2020). It was sure to include a journalistic piece I was interested in reading about. After acquiring The Post-Star, with coffee in hand, I settle on the porch with expectation.

No mention on page one …. nor pages two through six. How, I thought, could this be? Such an important piece of news had sound bites on every major network the day before. Surely I was missing something here. But wait! There it was on page eight. I eagerly began to read.

What a disappointment. What an example of our local paper's participation in the MSM effort to present false narratives. What an embarrassment. Oh, no doubt the piece was, as the former editor had repeatedly claimed, carefully selected.

There at the top of page eight was the headline ….. beneath it the story. Unemployment at 10.2% … Economy weakening. On the piece went. All based on facts that related to July. A carefully selected AP piece indeed. Just not one that was relevant to the actual news of the preceding day.