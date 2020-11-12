Letter to the editor: Pandemic has exposed our deep divisions

Editor:
I write to you from Georgia after living in South Glens Falls for over 40 years.
The most important people surrounding Joe Biden are those who manage his time and his health. He faces unbelievable problems and divisiveness, but at the least he may be able to calm the waters and offer some civility and decency. We all need that. Beyond that, who knows.
If Donald Trump had decided to unify the country around the pandemic, he would have won the election. He would have been seen as heroic. He told Bob Woodward on tape in early February in a clear, sober manner how serious COVID-19 was. But, he reverted true to form — lying, ignoring, dividing, inflaming, with continuing Republican “cover.” As much as I wanted to see him defeated, did it take the anguish, suffering and unnecessary deaths of fellow Americans? Thinking this thought creates emotional distress for me personally.
Unless he “gets his come-uppance” in some manner, Donald will influence America in some media form(s) into the future. He brought with him his sense of white male superiority and racism. He leaves us more intensely divided. It may be seen as rural versus urban/suburban America. Maybe it’s coastal elites versus heartland America. It may be seen simply as “quit telling us in some highfalutin language how to live our lives,” and Donald tapped into that.
Or it may just be, with the increased influence of social media, that our thoughts and emotions are distorted and controlled by media silos. I believe it is the continuing 400-year saga of white male power and control versus the “others,” as “others” have changed through time.
We may be able to stumble along in a divided America, but we are not “all in this together.” The pandemic exposed this. Good luck Joe.
David Bunn, Woodstock, Georgia
