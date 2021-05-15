Letter to the editor: Palestinians are denied justice

Editor:

Throughout history, Jews have been routinely singled out and scapegoated. In similar fashion, Palestinians have been denied justice and common humane decency by both Israeli and Arab governments.

Because of its economic and military might, modern Israel bears a heavy responsibility for the welfare of Palestinians. I have a hope that any people who have suffered massive injustices, as Jews have, should be first in line to demand that “Never again…” shall this happen to any of God’s children.

You can prove most anything from scripture. That said, if you believe that God gave you the land of Israel as a homeland, then you must (also) accept the moral demands of this same God. Speaking through the Hebrew prophets God gives a constant justice message: “…Do justly, love mercy and walk humbly with your God" ( Micah 6:8) or “Welcome the stranger for you were once strangers in Egypt…” (Exodus 22:21)

Evicting Palestinians from their homes in East Jerusalem is anything but ”justice and mercy…” When some in modern Israel trample on the values of their own Hebrew faith, should this not be called out as another form of anti-Semitism?

Rev. John A. Ekman, Greenfield Center

