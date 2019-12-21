Letter to the editor: Owners need to work closely with Fort Edward residents

Editor:

I am reading volumes now on the processes that have been going on through the various organizations/corporations that are involved with the former GE dewatering site. And I can say there are many good things about the plans, but much has to do with the flow of monies. Since it has been announced early this year who obtained the property, I have seen, however, very little done about what appears is the lack of sewer and gas hook-ups, as well as the truck route-bridge problems, by the recipient of the property.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Certainly one good thing is that you have one good tenant, the SMS Rail Lines. Certainly Fort Edward needs revitalization since it has lost certain functions from its previous tenants in its community. However, very little has been done since the Fort Edward Local Property Development Corporation has obtained the ownership.

I have read about the members who are on the FELPDC, and all are working in business or owner of their business. I will suggest that these members step forward and put some of their own monies in development a workable plan on establishing obtaining more tenants on the property and work closely with the Warren-Washington Industrial Development Agency.