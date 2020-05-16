Letter to the editor: Over time the world has gone downhill

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Editor:

You may not want to print this as everything going with the virus and our government seems to take over the letters. In my opinion, we are missing the boat, as they say. No one wants to hear news that may not seem good at this time. I think the entire world has gone downhill over the last many years. People have lost a certain amount of goodness in what they do.

From what is taught in schools and the lack of respect for one another in our government to our daily lives plus most people want things way above their means; the last goes on and on. Yes, the lack of respect for one another from young people to older people, you all know — this is correct.

I think there is a strong message with this virus for all of us. Let’s start going back to our houses of prayer, no matter what it is. Be kinder to each other and do the right thing for all of us. I hope we get the message we can use help from above at this time.

Sid Gordon, Saratoga

