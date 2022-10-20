Letter to the editor: Outraged by ad on radio for Stefanik

I was outraged, but not surprised, this morning when I heard Elise (you can rearrange the letters of her first name to spell ELies) Stefanik's campaign ad on the radio.

She accused Matt Castelli of essentially being a carpetbagger, moving into the area just so he could run to be our representative in the 21st District, which is exactly what she did when she first ran herself! She never lived or voted in the 21st before she used her parents' summer cottage address in Willsboro as a "home" address, a place where she had never lived or voted and an area where she was totally unknown!

There should be a photo of her next to the dictionary definition of "hypocrite"! Or maybe the ad was masterminded by her toady Alex DeGrasse and Elise just read the script for the radio without being much interested in its content, since ol' Alex seems to do all her talking for her.

She also said she is "leading the fight against inflation and high gas prices"! Hello conservative dittoheads! Inflation and fuel prices are a worldwide phenomenon, not something caused or preventable by the Biden administration! If ELies wants to blame someone for these problems, she can look to her hero Donnie Trump's bromance buddy, Vlad Putin, who is totally the cause of these supply-and-demand inflation pressures because of his terroristic war against Ukraine.

Remember, folks, a vote for her is vote for more lies and furthering her career in the swamp, where she doesn't give a rat's patootie about the people in the 21st!

D. Neal Iverson, Queensbury