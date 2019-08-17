Editor:
Guns have nothing to do with senseless killings in our country. Our laws make it impossible to solve our violence problem.
In Switzerland, where I lived, all men must serve their country for a few years and all return home with both a rifle and pistol. With pistols and rifles in almost all homes in Switzerland, there are few major problems with guns. Our problems are caused by outdated laws.
All school records of violent behavior and mental issues should be passed on to police officials. Today, they are wiped clean. A big mistake. And after all violent events in homes, guns should be removed until the problems at that home are resolved. All mentally ill patients under treatment should not be able to buy guns. And, if they own guns, they should be temporally removed from their homes.
I like what President Trump is proposing and trying to solve this plague of violence in our country.
Maggie Alitz, Newcomb
Editor’s Note: While it is true that members of the armed forces are allowed to keep their firearms at home, they are not allowed to keep ammunition there.