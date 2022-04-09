Letter to the editor: Out-of-touch with her constituency

Editor:

Well, Elise, if you really think decriminalizing marijuana at the federal level will "... incentivize bad actors and transnational criminal organizations to flood our communities with drugs," I'd like to get a little of what you are smoking! Another example of conservative extremist, hare-brained, hyperbolic fear-mongering.

Elise, as usual, you are woefully out-of-touch with your constituency, many of whom smoke weed, including, I imagine, many of your supporters! But your dim awareness of this is the result of sequestering yourself in the Washington, D.C., swamp and hardly touching the soil of District 21.

Elise, if you are really concerned about evil things flooding our communities, please address the obscene proliferation of anti-personnel weapons and lethal firearms among people other than sane, law-abiding adults. And leave the policing of chocolate milk to the school systems, students and parents!

D. Neal Iverson, Queensbury

