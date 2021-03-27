Letter to the editor: Our state forests are a resource

Editor:

Mr. Wharton shared an interesting observation. He stated how he witnesses trucks with narrower logs than those he witnessed years ago. It’s important to understand how our timber industry has been restricted from promoting proper widespread silvicultural practices for generations due to our state constitution.

To be clear, his statements should be taken as anecdotal, as there’s no way to confirm the accuracy of his observations. We do not know the contents of every log truck today, nor do we have a way of determining the diameter of each log local mills received decades ago. He uses his own observations to make an assumption that our forests are overlogged, yet our state constitution prevents this from occurring.

The Adirondack Park alone has more than 2.6 million acres of state-owned land. Most of this land goes unmanaged. Our state constitution has carved out loopholes for special interests, such as International Paper and education institutions, to profit off of our state land, yet the greater citizenry is prohibited from working with the state to utilize our collectively owned land.

This is what happens when the bureaucracy takes control, instead of allowing local counties to have more say in their public land. The entire state will benefit if we amend our constitution.