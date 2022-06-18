Letter to the editor: Our roads seem more dangerous

Is it just me or has it become more dangerous to drive anywhere these days? Not only are people increasingly distracted but they see to be more entitled. Just because you are elderly/former military/hourly paid driver or just the average person trying to get the gym or the store, the rules still apply to you.

On Monday, I was driving on Quaker Road turning onto Lafayette Street, when a gentleman in a Buick ran a red light and almost T-boned me when I had the signal. It's driving like that in which people get killed, especially there.

There has been increased amount of trucks driving around with flags attached to their truck beds that extend beyond the bumper — it is not only dangerous but is a public nuisance.

There really needs to be a revision to DMV laws where people need to retake the driver's test after they reach a certain age, because there are increased hazards and distractions that the elderly need to be aware of.

Also, speeding seems to be a huge issue on back roads like Sunnyside Road (where the speed limit is 30) and Moon Hill that have seen more traffic due to the town dragging its feet to fix the collapsed culvert. So before people walk out the door and get behind the wheel, people need to check themselves before they wreck themselves.

Michael William, Queensbury

