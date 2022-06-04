Letter to the editor: Our road needs to be properly fixed

Editor:

On March 20th of this year, a beaver dam broke, sending water downstream from Hidden Lake in Pottersville to where it met with Olmstedville Road, washing it out, again.

Luckily it was a Sunday morning and there wasn't a lot of traffic, but had that been during the week, the same time the road washed out would coincide with school buses picking up kids and a lot of traffic as locals drove to work.

The road was closed for several days while it was patched up. On Halloween in 2019, the road did the same thing, and again in 2006, and again before that. In 2006, a woman driving home from work at night ended up with her car in the washout when Olmstedville Road collapsed and was helped out by a passerby before her car was swallowed by the water. It cost Warren County $300,000 taxpayers in a lawsuit.

You would have thought the road would have been fixed properly then. You would have thought the road would have been fixed properly in 2019. Now here we are again, and according to Warren County DPW, it will be three years because they had to file a general grant because the small population doesn't warrant NYS funds here and it will take two years to hear back and get an approval on, then another year to plan

Ask anyone who has been driving over that spot lately what it's like. Just since March, Warren County has had to repair the hole that keeps reopening almost weekly, patching it up with crushed stone. How much is that costing taxpayers between manpower and material?

There's no excuse for it. Before the road washes out again and someone does end up getting hurt or worse, fix it and fix it properly this time.

David Lapell, Pottersville

