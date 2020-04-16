Letter to the editor: Our republic has been under attack

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Editor:

The two years since Tedra Cobb last sought to take Elise Stefanik’s congressional seat have seen stupefying assaults upon our constitutional republic. The economically fragile 21st Congressional District will suffer greatly in the viral pandemic; more so because of the incompetence, dishonesty, and partisanship of the Trump administration.

And who has secured a place atop the register of Trump sycophants?

Ms. Stefanik’s pushy performance at the impeachment hearings was nothing if not a blatant campaign stunt. It’s all about Elise, as it is all about Trump.

Tedra Cobb, of and for the North Country, has been a local legislator and even a volunteer fireman. Stefanik’s sneering sobriquet, “Taxin’ Tedra,” confuses property tax levies with tax rates. Rates, in fact, decreased while Cobb held her St. Lawrence County office.

And most crucially, despite this president’s preposterous claim of “total authority” we need a Congress there for the 99%. We need to vote for our own Tedra Cobb in November.

Wendy Aronson, Lake Luzerne

