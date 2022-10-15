Letter to the editor: Our opinions should change as we learn

Maintaining democracy demands we adjust our attitudes as we gain new information. Our opinions should change as we learn.

We know January 6 was a result of sedition. People have admitted it, and been convicted. No fair-minded person can doubt it was in support of and condoned by Trump.

Trump is a traitor.

Stefanik supported Trump on 1/6. Her support for him hasn’t diminished, rather, she’s increased her aid and comfort to an enemy of the state, enemy of America. She is in league with seditionists and in violation of her oath of office. She is definitionally a traitor. She should resign, but won’t.

Nobody should vote for her in November. I know people will. If you do, I want you to remember that your vote will make you an accomplice to sedition.

Mike Parwana, Queensbury