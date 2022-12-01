Letter to the editor: Our newest enemy is the 'aging WASP'?

I feel I must respond to the latest bi-monthly bit of unpleasantness from a Chestertown letter writer that appeared in the 11/27/22 issue of The Post-Star.

At first glance, it appeared to be nothing new: the same tired, poorly written, unclever diatribe directed against our "evil" Congresswoman Elise Stefanik. But wait! What's this? A new enemy appears! The WASPs! And not just the WASPs but the "aging" WASPs! The aging WASPs' transgressions? Why, they are responsible for the re-election of the evil Stefanik, the Jan. 6 "insurrection" and, if that's not enough, they are "liars" and "election deniers" to boot! And just who are these WASPs you might ask? WASP, in case your readership needs a refresher course in identity politics, is an acronym for White Anglo-Saxon Protestants.

Now, as an aging White Anglo-Saxon Protestant myself, I must say I had no idea of the depth of our malevolence! Not a clue, believe me. So let me be the first, and I sincerely hope not the last, to apologize on behalf of the aging WASPs for all our sins.

But hold on a bit. In this politically correct, hyper woke country in which we live, isn't it against the "rules" to attack a group based on their shared race, ethnicity and religion? Oh well. I guess the rules don't apply to aging WASPs and rightly so, now that I've been made aware of the extent of our wrongdoing!

Thank you for revealing the truth about aging WASPs; you are a real patriot! And thanks for starting my week off with a good, long laugh!

Andy Harvey, Queensbury