Letter to the editor: Our national room may brighten soon

Editor:

Irish-English playwright Oscar Wilde once said, "The best way to get rid of temptation is to give in to it — then it’s no longer a temptation."

For power and attention, Rep. Stefanik will sacrifice principle. She’ll even cozy up to Trump. At Fort Drum’s signing of the 2019 Defense Authorization Act, she basked in his praise, but neither Trump nor Stefanik would say the words “Senator John McCain,” after whom the Act was named. McCain had voted against Trump’s dismantling of the Affordable Care Act. Stefanik saw no significance in Trump’s snubbing McCain.

Trump took $3.8 billion of that appropriation for his wall.

In June, when The New York Times reported on Russian bounties to the Taliban for killing our soldiers in Afghanistan, many of them from Fort Drum, Stefanik was more concerned about leaks than our troops.

Trump reacted by inviting Russia to the Group of Seven, to get his friends back on their feet financially.

When Trump made her an impeachment manager last January, she stole the show but drew mixed reviews. Chairman Schiff wouldn’t let her violate procedure, and she role-played the victimized female. Donations poured in for Tedra Cobb.