Letter to the editor: Our national leaders are fixing everything

Editor:

I had to go buy ink this morning, so I headed for Walmart. I live on a hill and I must say the driveway was like a sheet of glass. The temperature was 10 degrees and getting to the road made me very happy.

I had a safe trip to the store, and on my way back home I stopped to get gas. I was glad to see the price was up to $2.73 per gallon. This made me happy, as last summer the price was at $2.19 per gallon and I was concerned they would soon be closed as they were not charging enough. As I reflected on all things of a beautiful day, I realized it was finally working out for us common people. I can hardly wait till I buy heating oil again.

We now have an administration in Washington that is really looking out for us. Soon, hot temperatures will be a thing of the past when Mr. Kerry has the temperature control fixed. He must already be working on it and he overshot the balance point. Soon, it will be a perfect 68-degree day year around. I think it was 15 degrees at 10:30 a.m. as I pumped gas.