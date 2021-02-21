Letter to the editor: Our national leaders are fixing everything

Editor:
I had to go buy ink this morning, so I headed for Walmart. I live on a hill and I must say the driveway was like a sheet of glass. The temperature was 10 degrees and getting to the road made me very happy.
I had a safe trip to the store, and on my way back home I stopped to get gas. I was glad to see the price was up to $2.73 per gallon. This made me happy, as last summer the price was at $2.19 per gallon and I was concerned they would soon be closed as they were not charging enough. As I reflected on all things of a beautiful day, I realized it was finally working out for us common people. I can hardly wait till I buy heating oil again.
We now have an administration in Washington that is really looking out for us. Soon, hot temperatures will be a thing of the past when Mr. Kerry has the temperature control fixed. He must already be working on it and he overshot the balance point. Soon, it will be a perfect 68-degree day year around. I think it was 15 degrees at 10:30 a.m. as I pumped gas.
As I reflected on the immigration controversy, I am now aware Mr. Gates is working on that, too, and soon we will need replacements for those who will be leaving. Just think — the virus will be gone and we can all be healthy. All in all it is a good day and things are looking up. Stay focused and be happy. Man is finally in control of his own destiny. Is he as capable as he thinks?
Get to know and make peace with your Creator for soon He is coming back.
Carl Thomas, Stony Creek