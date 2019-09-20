Editor:
I can't believe Trump said he wasn't going to rescue the Bahamians because there might be drug dealers among them. In God we trust, remember Trump? You can't control every event, but you can do good works like helping others in dire circumstances.
I hear on the news the Christian Right (Right meaning the support of Republicans) are influencing their parishioners to vote Republican. If this is the case they can no longer get tax exempt status.
But who cares? The governors of certain states are breaking the law of Roe vs. Wade. The Supreme Court broke the law of no discrimination by siding with the cake bakery against two gays. The federal officials break the law by not answering subpoenas from Congress. California breaks the law by giving a self-help group, Scientology, religious status, no taxes. Trump broke the law when he said he would not work with the Democrats unless they build the wall. Well, the Democrats are Congress, and it is a president's constitutional duty to work with them.
A Native American who went to Washington in the 1800s remarked "The reason you have so many laws is because you are so lawless." I don't recall the source. I just remember the quote because I found it so remarkable and something to ponder. I think he was referring to our lack of manifesting divine wisdom and spiritual compassion in our behavior.
There is a saying from Asia that was translated to English in 1908: “Rogues there are even in religious orders. Poisonous plants grow even on hills of medicinal herbs."
Sherry Adams, Glens Falls