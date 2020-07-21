Letter to the editor: Our health care system needs help

Editor:
So, don’t you think something earthshaking has to be done about our health care system? Good Lord, when I get a medical bill, I have no idea what it’s telling me except that I owe. Nothing makes sense. Even with a college degree I can’t make heads or tails out of the very complex bills. What’s right? Should we challenge them?
End of 2019 I had a knee operation. Six months later I got the bill. It was well up there in the thousands but insurance covered most of it. I never thought to try to understand it. After all, I was only being charged $97 after insurance. But the pandemic has given me so much free time, I had nothing to do so I decided to eyeball it. Many charges were in surgical or anesthesia terminology, not understandable, so I ignored them. But, then I saw “Recovery Room, Day 1,” $7,000. Continuing on, I was alarmed when I saw “Recovery Room Day 2,” $1,700. Day 2 — my wife came for lunch after which I was released. There was no second day Recovery Room usage.
Now I became suspicious so I perused more carefully. Drugs/Detail Code and Drugs/Self Admin is charged four times for $744, $83, $41, and $15, totaling $883. And what’s more, the bill had another line called Pharmacy, $274. Over $1,000. When I entered the hospital they asked me what medications I took. The four generic pills I took normally cost about $3.
Need I go any further? Something is very wrong with our health care system. And I have good coverage … but I am paying for it. Whatever problems need addressing in this country like infrastructure, lawlessness, economy, borders, whatever, health care ranks right up there. The health care system is seriously “unhealthy.”
Gene Casella, Queensbury
