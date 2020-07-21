Letter to the editor: Our health care system needs help

So, don’t you think something earthshaking has to be done about our health care system? Good Lord, when I get a medical bill, I have no idea what it’s telling me except that I owe. Nothing makes sense. Even with a college degree I can’t make heads or tails out of the very complex bills. What’s right? Should we challenge them?

End of 2019 I had a knee operation. Six months later I got the bill. It was well up there in the thousands but insurance covered most of it. I never thought to try to understand it. After all, I was only being charged $97 after insurance. But the pandemic has given me so much free time, I had nothing to do so I decided to eyeball it. Many charges were in surgical or anesthesia terminology, not understandable, so I ignored them. But, then I saw “Recovery Room, Day 1,” $7,000. Continuing on, I was alarmed when I saw “Recovery Room Day 2,” $1,700. Day 2 — my wife came for lunch after which I was released. There was no second day Recovery Room usage.