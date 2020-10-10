Letter to the editor: Our country is endangered from within

Editor:
I have disagreed with many presidents: protesting the Vietnam War, invading Iraq, polluting waters, tax cuts for the wealthy, attempts to privatize our safety net by defunding Social Security, Medicare, the Supreme Court’s Citizens United allowing unlimited dark money, gutting the Voting Rights Act...
But I have never feared, as I do now — loss of democracy because of dangerous, out-of-control actions. Trump might not literally poison like Putin but he poisons through conscious constant misinformation about COVID-19 and climate change, threatening/firing all who disagree, surrounding himself only with loyalists.
He cannot listen, blames everyone, cannot accept responsibility. Because he will never accept defeat, he tries to undercut voting, declaring mail voting fraudulent, elections rigged, not agreeing to accept results of voters. He and his powerful corrupt cronies close and/or drastically limit polling stations, throw out ballots of eligible voters, raise what’s essentially a poll tax, reject repeated bipartisan investigations of Russian hacking. Trump has asked his “squad” to question and intimidate voters at polls.
Proud boys and white supremacists have their man. Trump and Barr talk about antifa as a terrorist group. The FBI sees no evidence of antifa but strong evidence of growing threats of white racist violence — shootings in churches, synagogues, Walmart, murderers echoing Trump’s words of hatred, his call for his “good people” to go to cities with guns to “save” democracy.
I don’t know how my good, kind neighbors can vote for someone wanting total dominance. Perhaps because of greed and tax breaks? A rigid religious fundamentalism seeking to undermine what our Founding Fathers saw as essential: the separation of church and state? Perhaps believing propaganda the right wing has used for decades about “law and order” to silence legitimate dissent? Perhaps wanting power, like Representative Stefanik, supporting Trump no matter his danger?
Bernice Mennis, West Fort Ann
