Letter to the editor: Our congresswoman continues to lie

Editor:

On TV, I just saw the Republican clown car pull up to discuss the shameful January 6 insurrection. Who was first to pop out of the clown car and seek out the cameras? Why, it was our very own Elise!

She has spent so much time bowing down to her orange idol that she started spewing lies by trying to blame Nancy Pelosi for the orange man’s January 6 insurrection. What a joke.

I thought even a Harvard educated elite stooge like Elise would know that the speaker of the House is not responsible for security at the capitol. Did Harvard teach her how to spread and savor the lies or is it genetic?

Even Coach Jim (“I never saw the abuse in the shower”) Jordan knows that he and Elise are lying. But why should that matter if all of the Q’s prefer the lies?

It is so sad that Elise prefers spewing lies to seeking the truth.

I was never very fond of some of Liz Cheney's positions, but she is principled and seeks the truth. Elise could learn a lot from Liz. Too bad it is unlikely to happen.

Al Muench, Chestertown

