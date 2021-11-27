Letter to the editor: Our chance to repair the USA

Editor:

I'm amazed by the short memories the critics have about our economy when it comes to President Biden's Build Back Better program. Biden says it is revenue-neutral, and the "right" is screaming. Let's not forget the many, many mistakes (aka packs of lies) that this country has fallen for since Reagan pushed through "trickle-down economics," which sent countless middle class families into bankruptcy. Bush, Clinton, Bush II, then Trump hit the accelerator pedal by lying to us about Iraq, then later, how renegotiating deals with China and 2 trillion-dollar tax breaks for the super-rich would benefit us. Clearly they have not.

Trump's Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 cut tax payments by corporations and the super-rich by $250 billion a year. 2.5 trillion dollars. He also cut income taxes for the rest of us until 2021. He tricked us. In 2022, because of Trump's TC&J Act of 2017, our income taxes will begin to go up each year until 2025. Meanwhile, incomes over $500K will be taxed less and less, with taxes on incomes over $1 million dropping by 66%. This is all found on the web - Congressional Budget Office. Trump cut $2.1 trillion from Medicare, Affordable Care, food stamps, Social Security Disability Insurance and Social Security Income. All items that directly impact a huge number of us North Country residents.

Biden's BBB program will raise taxes back to previous levels on the super-wealthy and corporations. $2.1 trillion. Trump's tax cuts. Enough to cover these desperately needed infrastructure and social programs. This is 50 years overdue. It's our chance to repair USA, it is not an advertising campaign. Putting Americans back to work. Fix our roads, fund our schools, reduce poverty. Keep people healthy and improving our lives.

Joseph Wagner, Glens Falls

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0