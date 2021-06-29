Letter to the editor: Our border issues are complicated

This letter is in response to letters from Richard Stewart of North Creek and Barrone Knobbs of Granville:

1. The issues at the southern border are complex, involving humanitarian, social, economic and environmental factors across several countries. If you are worried about safety, please be aware that the current greatest threat is from white nationalist hate groups within the U.S.

2. The United States has never been energy-independent. The Keystone Pipeline belonged to Canada, passing through the U.S., leaving us with all the environmental risk and none of the profits. Oil prices are based on supply and demand. Prices were extremely low in 2020 because the world economy was shut down. The current surge in re-opening is causing the increase.

3. The United States has no requirement to defend Israel, as there is no treaty or contract in place between our two nations.

Please feel free to fact-check from reputable sources.

Shelley Murphy, South Glens Falls

