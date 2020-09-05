Letter to the editor: Other writer got it right but backward

Editor:

In reference to a letter written by June Woodard on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020: I want to thank you for that breakdown of what happened in accordance to the line-up of speakers supporting President Donald Trump.

I was nodding off here and there (obviously not worrying about what was being said) and was sure I’d get an update on the activities.

It was real! The followers who support Trump did an excellent job of telling it exactly like it is.

I just think you have your parties mixed up.

The Democratic Party is filled with total nonsense. They are the “crumbling party.” Just keep tuning in. You’ll see.

Rhea M. Greene, Queensbury

