Editor:
The place to be on Saturday night, June 29, was in Granville at the sheep farm of Jody and Luisa Somers (The Dancing Ewe). Joined by Maestro Charles Peltz, tenor Charlie Carlotta, and 20 specially selected members of the Glens Falls Symphony Orchestra, they performed before 50 of the most elegantly dressed (ladies in colorful long dresses and men in their evening best black tie and tux) people to ever assemble in the North Country.
After a three-course dinner served outside under huge white tents, the guests joined the musicians for an amazing concert in the beautiful converted sheep barn. What a happening, to hear Vivaldi’s Four Seasons coming from a barn, spreading the sounds over fields, woods, and farms on rural Route 12. What a remarkable occurrence!
Later the musicians and everyone gathered together for dessert and wine to discuss this very special evening. Overheard from members of the orchestra, “Can’t wait till next year.”
Joe Rota, Granville