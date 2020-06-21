Letter to the editor: Options available to help economy

Editor:
With unemployment now approaching 40 million and the coronavirus recession on the horizon, congressional Democrats are proposing another stimulus program, while Republicans are balking, since the plan would increase the budget deficit and national debt.
Congress initially passed the $2.2 trillion CARES Act providing financial assistance to states, municipalities and individuals.
The proposed $3 trillion in additional spending would provide further support, especially for destitute people living on the edge facing homelessness and hunger.
Although far from perfect, both arguments have merit.
However, there is an effective alternative that would provide both the needed economic stimulus and prevent the debt from escalating further.
Implementing necessary spending and budget reforms to streamline government operations and cut bureaucratic waste and using these savings to fund the additional stimulus would be the ideal course of action.
Such measures have been proposed in the past. In the 1980s, the Grace Commission drafted a plan that would reduce waste and save billions and in 2012 the Simpson Bowles Commission also recommended more efficient spending, resulting in significant savings.
Unfortunately, Congress failed to act on either measure and the projected savings were never realized.
If the third time is a charm, then now is certainly the time to implement these needed cost-effective measures.
In sum, eliminating wasteful spending and utilizing these funds for the proposed stimulus plan is a common sense practical option to help the economy successfully deal with the impending recession without further increasing budget deficits.
Edward Corcoran
President
EBC Investors
Fort Ann
