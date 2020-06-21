Letter to the editor: Options available to help economy

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Editor:

With unemployment now approaching 40 million and the coronavirus recession on the horizon, congressional Democrats are proposing another stimulus program, while Republicans are balking, since the plan would increase the budget deficit and national debt.

Congress initially passed the $2.2 trillion CARES Act providing financial assistance to states, municipalities and individuals.

The proposed $3 trillion in additional spending would provide further support, especially for destitute people living on the edge facing homelessness and hunger.

Although far from perfect, both arguments have merit.

However, there is an effective alternative that would provide both the needed economic stimulus and prevent the debt from escalating further.

Implementing necessary spending and budget reforms to streamline government operations and cut bureaucratic waste and using these savings to fund the additional stimulus would be the ideal course of action.