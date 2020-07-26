Letter to the editor: Open your minds, hearts to what is beautiful

Editor:
Our histories — individual and national — are complex, containing both goodness and cruelty: the genocide toward native peoples, slavery, lynching, Jim Crow laws; exploitation of our earth, deforestation, poisoning of water and air; McCarthy hearings, violence against protesters; the invasion of other countries to protect corporate interests; systemic sexism, racism, inequality. The list is long.
But there is also the incredible beauty of America: the Statue of Liberty welcoming immigrants to our shores (my father being one) and creating our unique multicultural and multiracial richness; the passing of the Clean Air and Clean Water acts, the Civil Rights Act; and the courage throughout our history of women, workers, African Americans, Native Americans, struggling for justice and democracy, hoping to save, protect and preserve what is precious. This list of goodness is also long.
The challenge, which so many are undertaking now to create real and meaningful change, is to bring all our history into consciousness — to not deny or resist what is painful and problematic and, also, what is so beautiful.
I taught literature and writing in Great Meadow Correctional Facility to people who others saw as “evil.” I taught older students in Vermont, women returning to college who thought themselves incapable of powerful writing, complex thinking, beautiful art. I witnessed the incredible growth of mind and heart that comes when one finally becomes conscious, takes in the harm caused by one’s own past actions and feels deep, true remorse. I also felt the growth of heart and mind when one touches the beauty, intelligence, and goodness of one’s own self, denied for so long by the cruelty and abusive power of others.
I think of our president and his Republican apologists (including our Stefanik) unable to take in what could grow their hearts and minds and help create a true “America the beautiful.”
Bernice Mennis, West Fort Ann
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!