Letter to the editor: Open your minds, hearts to what is beautiful

Editor:

Our histories — individual and national — are complex, containing both goodness and cruelty: the genocide toward native peoples, slavery, lynching, Jim Crow laws; exploitation of our earth, deforestation, poisoning of water and air; McCarthy hearings, violence against protesters; the invasion of other countries to protect corporate interests; systemic sexism, racism, inequality. The list is long.

But there is also the incredible beauty of America: the Statue of Liberty welcoming immigrants to our shores (my father being one) and creating our unique multicultural and multiracial richness; the passing of the Clean Air and Clean Water acts, the Civil Rights Act; and the courage throughout our history of women, workers, African Americans, Native Americans, struggling for justice and democracy, hoping to save, protect and preserve what is precious. This list of goodness is also long.

The challenge, which so many are undertaking now to create real and meaningful change, is to bring all our history into consciousness — to not deny or resist what is painful and problematic and, also, what is so beautiful.