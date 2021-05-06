Letter to the editor: Open space is a plus for downtown

Editor:

Open space in the core of a downtown adds immeasurably to its ambiance, attractiveness and appeal to a city’s residents and visitors alike. Once it is converted to development this appeal is gone for generations.

In hindsight the city should likely have made efforts to acquire this property a while ago and preserved it forever as parkland. Just because that did not happen does not give reason to abandon the present preservation effort. There are numerous other reasons previously cited in this forum and planning board meetings stating negative aspects to development at the site.

While I appreciate and agree with the argument put forth by this newspaper and others that the city needs development and tax base expansion, I do not agree that it takes precedence over the value this open space provides, especially since there are other properties within or close to the city’s downtown core that are available for development. Unfortunately, at least to this point Mr. Patten has refused to consider alternatives.

As a longtime resident of the city and a taxpayer of four properties here I am more than willing to pay a bit more in taxes in order to preserve this lot as it is. I favor the city doing whatever is needed to preserve this property as open space.