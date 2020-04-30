Letter to the editor: Open NY back up region by region

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

Editor:

It’s time that the North Country got back to business, and the most sensible action right now is to open New York up by region.

Our small businesses are hurting now more than ever, and we need to allow for this reasonable, region-by-region approach in order to kick-start our economy.

As a strong supporter of the small business community, Elise Stefanik has focused on ensuring that small business owners have what they need to be successful in the North Country, especially in the midst of this pandemic. Whether it’s been fighting for the Paycheck Protection Program and its replenishment or ensuring that seasonal businesses are treated fairly in loan consideration, Elise has been there for North Country small businesses.

While New York must work together to combat this virus, there’s no reason for us to hold a region or county back from reopening. In fact, our local and county health officials are more than equipped to ensure our health and safety. I hope for the sake of all North Country small businesses that New York listens to Elise and gives us the ability to be autonomous and reopen our economy.

Fred and Maryellen Pheiffer, Greenwich

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0