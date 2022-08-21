Letter to the editor: Open eyes, ears and mind to political facts

If this letter can shake just one previously rational person back from madness to reality, I will be happy.

What is this mass hypnosis that has convinced a big percentage of Republicans into believing the MAGA nonsense delivered to them by a shyster grifter and his sycophants in Congress and rabid social media pundits, that Trump is the victim of liberals out to get him?

How can any reasonable person continue to buy his election lies?

Come to your senses, people!

Think! Use your power of reason instead of desperately clinging to conspiracy theories that have been disproved. The Wizard behind the curtain, Dorothy, is nothing more than a con man using your outrage to regain power and get your money. Dorothy was brave: she looked behind the curtain.

I know it's hard to admit you are wrong, when you've been duped. After all, I once believed O.J. Simpson was innocent of murder because he was a much-admired American football hero.

I have learned that stupid people accept absurdities and turn away from facts because believing, even the absurd, is easier to deal with than disappointment and disillusionment in the heroes they've come to admire.

The courageous man opens his eyes, ears and mind to facts over fiction, truth over lies, even when it's easier to parrot the chants of friends and family for fear of rejection by his tribe. Sad. Stupid.

I ask, as a Democrat, whose political philosophy is in total opposition to all of Liz Cheney's conservative stance on most issues, who is the liar here? Trump minions like Stefanik, who, with deliberate calculation parrots Trump's lies in an attempt to seek a vice presidential nomination, or truth seekers who actually care more about preserving democracy like Liz Cheney?

Agata Stanford, Glens Falls