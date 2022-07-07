Letter to the editor: Only military and police need use of AR-15 guns

Enough is enough. I am writing my first letter to the editor in 30 years. It takes a huge tragedy to force me to write a letter to the editor. I am a 73-year-old Vietnam vet having served during the Tet Offensive with the 1st Aviation Brigade. I did my share of firing .30-caliber and .50-caliber weapons as well as my M-16. I am also a gun owner and was a big game hunter for 30 years as well.

Having stated this, I am compelled to tell everyone who argues that the Second Amendment gives them the right to possess an AR-15 or other such weapons needs to read the Constitution. The founding fathers did not intend that the citizenry possess weapons that could wipe out dozens of people at once. Unless you are in a military situation or a police officer, you do not need a weapon like the ones the mass shooters have been using to kill dozens of innocent people in the past 10 years or more.

And furthermore, hunters do not need automatic weapons or even semi-automatic weapons to shoot deer or other big game. A true sportsman would never use such weapons. I taught elementary school for 32 years in Glens Falls, Salem and Saratoga. I have been severely distraught thinking of all the children and adults killed by these shooters with weapons that should not be available to them.

Finally, I can only hope that Congress can do the right thing and pass sensible gun legislation that will prevent more mass shootings in the future.

Paul Maille, Shushan