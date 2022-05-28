Letter to the editor: Only military and police need guns

Editor:

Good Lord, what does it take? For years I've been writing about this country's greatest scourge, guns. I have not seen one letter in years asking to rid ourselves of the 2nd Amendment. So, these horrors continue and our governor seems to think the answer to all this insanity is to change the gun age from 18 to 21? OMG! Doesn't anybody understand this country? Doesn't anybody understand prejudice, bigotry, intolerance? I do, I was born into it. And interestingly enough, though I'm not the brightest bulb in the socket, I learned ... the right way.

In Italy, everybody is Italian, in France everybody French. I dare say Spaniards are all Spanish, etc. The United States is all kinds. Look what crosses our borders daily. And everyone harbors prejudices and biases.

My parents were immigrants. Mom was German, Dad Italian. Everything ran smoothly till Dad died early. My Italian grandmother never talked to Mom again. She disowned us, we were half-breeds. Mom had problems too. Anybody with slant eyes frightened my mother and living in the Bronx, inner-city Blacks scared her to death. This nonsense was inborn in me as well. How could I differ from my family? Then I went through grammar school, and in high school had to associate with multi-national classmates. All of a sudden I was on baseball and track teams making Asian and Black friends. You learn in time by association and sharing and you realize we are all essentially the same.

When the U.S. created the 2nd Amendment, there were adequate reasons. We were stealing the country from our Native brethren. Guns should be for police and military only. Rid ourselves of them. Melt them down, make them electric cars. ... P.S.: I have two Black grandchildren, one Russian.

Gene Casella, Queensbury

