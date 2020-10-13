Letter to the editor: Only Democrats have Albany influence

Editor:
It's amazing to see how most Americans don't realize how they're “played” in the game of politics by savvy, corrupt politicians and won't learn how to better compete in their arena.
For example, most of upstate New York is so solidly Republican that it seems to be passed through generations in residents' DNA. That's despite GOP minorities in the state Senate and Assembly, and a failure to win any statewide offices (blame downstate Democrats).
It's simply a fact, albeit nauseating, that Democrats control everything, including how much “pork” each member gets for their district. So, Democratic office-holders get more money than Republicans to impress their district residents and curry favor at election time.
There are rare occasions when situations are reversed. Glens Falls' own Joe Bruno was a philanthropist in doling out taxpayer money to his district as Senate majority leader, thus cementing his personal power, ego and authority over needy constituents.
Here's another travesty: GOP-proposed legislation is recorded and filed in a basement office at the state Capitol, where it lies in repose unless a majority Democrat takes notice and introduces their own version. I know this from my working days as an Assembly staffer and a political news reporter. I'm not enrolled in a political party.
Next time a GOP legislator crows about “introducing” state legislation, be aware it's going in the circular file. But they'll still get that six-figure salary, great benefits and sizable taxpayer-funded pension.
So, play the game by transforming into a true independent in spirit (too late to drop party registration for this election), vote for the majority party candidate, demand the winners bring home the rewards and consistently pressure them on issues most important to you. Just pinch your nose closed while voting next month.
To the victor goes the spoils.
Dominic Tom, Moreau
