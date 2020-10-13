Letter to the editor: Only Democrats have Albany influence

Editor:

It's amazing to see how most Americans don't realize how they're “played” in the game of politics by savvy, corrupt politicians and won't learn how to better compete in their arena.

For example, most of upstate New York is so solidly Republican that it seems to be passed through generations in residents' DNA. That's despite GOP minorities in the state Senate and Assembly, and a failure to win any statewide offices (blame downstate Democrats).

It's simply a fact, albeit nauseating, that Democrats control everything, including how much “pork” each member gets for their district. So, Democratic office-holders get more money than Republicans to impress their district residents and curry favor at election time.

There are rare occasions when situations are reversed. Glens Falls' own Joe Bruno was a philanthropist in doling out taxpayer money to his district as Senate majority leader, thus cementing his personal power, ego and authority over needy constituents.