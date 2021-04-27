Letter to the editor: Onion profits aiding Shriners Hospital

This letter is to acknowledge the love and care shown by the people and their clubs and associations. Big Dan with Hudson Falls American Legion, Mike with Plumbers Local 773, Dave with South Glens Falls Police, Laura with Irongate Practice and many more caring people know that it is more than the sweet taste of Vidalia onions, but it is knowing that the profit from the Vidalia onions, the Shriners Keystone Kops share goes to the Shriners Hospital for children. Love to the rescue.