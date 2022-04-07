Letter to the editor: One constituent's view of Stefanik

Editor:

“The truth hurts, don’t it” goes the famous saying. I thought of that when reading The New York Times article (3/27/22) on Elise Stefanik’s rise to power and her shifting views on Trump. The article reported on how Stefanik was recently confronted by a woman who expressed the view that Stefanik had “compromised her values for power.” Stefanik “bristled” at the woman’s view and later questioned if the woman was from her district. “Not a voter, not a constituent” Stefanik was reported to have said.

I, too, question the motives of a person who:

1. Vocally supports Trump and the baseless election allegations while conducting an online fundraising campaign for herself.

2. Bemoans the state of the economy, that diapers for her newborn cost more, then skips a session of the House of Representatives to raise $3 million for herself at a fundraiser hosted by Trump at Mar-a-Lago.

To me, Stefanik is nothing more than a pandering opportunist who has hitched herself to the Trump trainwreck in an effort to gain money and power.

Oh, by the way Elise, I am a voter as well as a constituent.

Jeff Dickinson, Indian Lake

