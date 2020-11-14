Letter to the editor: On voter fraud, GOP lives in a glass house

Editor:
The present administration is demanding recounts of votes in states that voted for Joe Biden, claiming that fraud has occurred. Why not a recount in all the states, what have the Republicans got to hide?
What Republicans have not realized is that, while pointing a finger at the states Democrats won, there are three fingers pointing back at them.
Take a look at the Republican-run states over the past few elections: gerrymandering to create districts in their favor, purging voters from registration rolls, and blocking use of Florida's felon voter law — enacted after voters chose to let felons who served their time vote — are all types of voter suppression.
Also, candidates should be full-time residents of the district they are seeking to represent.
Georgia Anderson, Hudson Falls
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!