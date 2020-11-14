Letter to the editor: On voter fraud, GOP lives in a glass house

Editor:

The present administration is demanding recounts of votes in states that voted for Joe Biden, claiming that fraud has occurred. Why not a recount in all the states, what have the Republicans got to hide?

What Republicans have not realized is that, while pointing a finger at the states Democrats won, there are three fingers pointing back at them.

Take a look at the Republican-run states over the past few elections: gerrymandering to create districts in their favor, purging voters from registration rolls, and blocking use of Florida's felon voter law — enacted after voters chose to let felons who served their time vote — are all types of voter suppression.

Also, candidates should be full-time residents of the district they are seeking to represent.

Georgia Anderson, Hudson Falls

