Letter to the editor: On TV, many of us prefer lies to truth

Editor:

Let's talk MSNBC vs. Fox. Show me one example of any of the MSNBC so-called pundits saying one lie. Just one. Come on. Call my bluff. Now let me do the same thing with Fox.

First let me recount the most blatant lie I've ever seen a so-called news anchor say. It was Hannity the night after Obama's first speech on health care. I watched the speech. Obama said, "Let's be clear. Insurance executives aren't bad people. They just have different priorities than us. They're obliged to make a profit for their shareholders..."

The next night, I heard Hannity say something to the effect of, "Last night I heard the most outrageous thing I've ever heard a president say! Obama said that insurance company executives are bad people!” I went wild! How'd Hannity know he could get away with that? He knows most of his listeners would never listen to an Obama speech. He's also confident that those that did might say something like, "Hmm. I thought Obama said they weren't bad people but I must've heard wrong. Sean knows." Right.