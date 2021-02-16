Letter to the editor: On TV, many of us prefer lies to truth

Editor:
Let's talk MSNBC vs. Fox. Show me one example of any of the MSNBC so-called pundits saying one lie. Just one. Come on. Call my bluff. Now let me do the same thing with Fox.
First let me recount the most blatant lie I've ever seen a so-called news anchor say. It was Hannity the night after Obama's first speech on health care. I watched the speech. Obama said, "Let's be clear. Insurance executives aren't bad people. They just have different priorities than us. They're obliged to make a profit for their shareholders..."
The next night, I heard Hannity say something to the effect of, "Last night I heard the most outrageous thing I've ever heard a president say! Obama said that insurance company executives are bad people!” I went wild! How'd Hannity know he could get away with that? He knows most of his listeners would never listen to an Obama speech. He's also confident that those that did might say something like, "Hmm. I thought Obama said they weren't bad people but I must've heard wrong. Sean knows." Right.
The worst thing about Fox, Newsmax and the like are their lies of omission. The other day, for instance, there was big news on the problems with the vaccine rollout, unemployment claims jumped to 965,000, nearly eight million Americans have fallen into poverty, we have unprecedented levels of child hunger, and we have a historic impeachment trial commencing.
What did Fox "News" report all night? Some celebrity was using his dog's shampoo by mistake. Wow, huh?
If Fox is talking about a little thing, that means there's a big thing going on elsewhere. Watch for that!
OK. Stay positive but test negative, right?
Al Scoonzarielli, Moreau