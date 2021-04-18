Letter to the editor: On mass shootings, U.S. is the worst

Editor:
In Mr. Knobbs' recent letter to the editor about gun control, he falls back on misinformation and inaccuracies to support his view that the United States is somehow not an anomaly when it comes to gun ownership, violent crime and mass shootings.
Just six countries account for more than 50% of gun-related deaths — Brazil, the United States, Mexico, Colombia, Venezuela and Guatemala. When looking at total deaths by firearms, we rank second among a group of poor and corrupt nations. No other industrialized nation comes close to the U.S. in rates of or total gun-related deaths. In essence, we are the equivalent of a corrupt third-world nation.
I'm not sure where Mr. Knobbs found his information on Norway, but that country is consistently listed in the top countries in the world for lowest levels of crime and gun violence. The only exception was the horrific events of 2011 when a right-wing nationalist opened fire on teens attending a summer camp on the Norwegian island of Utoya — the deadliest mass shooting in global history.
Regarding Switzerland — the information is simply misleading and inaccurate. Switzerland does not mandate gun ownership but has mandatory military service for men between the ages of 18 and 34 who are deemed fit for service. These men receive military training and are provided with a pistol, but no ammunition. They must obtain ammunition from a command post at times of emergency. In order to own any firearm, the owners must register their weapons. The Swiss also have a licensing system to track gun ownership and strict laws on preventing people deemed unsafe from owning firearms.
If we're going to have a debate over gun laws in the United States, let's at least move beyond simplistic views and skewed statistics and toward a meaningful dialogue.
Michael Shaver, Queensbury