Letter to the editor: On mass shootings, U.S. is the worst

Editor:

In Mr. Knobbs' recent letter to the editor about gun control, he falls back on misinformation and inaccuracies to support his view that the United States is somehow not an anomaly when it comes to gun ownership, violent crime and mass shootings.

Just six countries account for more than 50% of gun-related deaths — Brazil, the United States, Mexico, Colombia, Venezuela and Guatemala. When looking at total deaths by firearms, we rank second among a group of poor and corrupt nations. No other industrialized nation comes close to the U.S. in rates of or total gun-related deaths. In essence, we are the equivalent of a corrupt third-world nation.

I'm not sure where Mr. Knobbs found his information on Norway, but that country is consistently listed in the top countries in the world for lowest levels of crime and gun violence. The only exception was the horrific events of 2011 when a right-wing nationalist opened fire on teens attending a summer camp on the Norwegian island of Utoya — the deadliest mass shooting in global history.