Editor:
I urge all town of Moreau residents to vote Row B on Nov. 5. A vote for Supervisor Kusnierz and his team is a vote for continued positive momentum forward. In his first term as supervisor Mr. Kusnierz has accomplished what no one else has been able to do in the 30 years that I’ve owned land in Moreau. For years we were promised sewers by one politician after another, but only one actually did what he said he would do and that is Todd Kusnierz.
Todd ran two years ago on the promise of getting affordable sewers for our Route 9 commercial district. Sewers in this area would open up Route 9 for economic development, job growth and help the environment. He worked day and night to put together a bipartisan plan that was fair and balanced. He solicited and listened to feedback from the public, compromised and made adjustments to that plan based on feedback.
While trying to fulfill his promise to the voters he had to fight false information and false fears stirred up by three former town supervisors: Gutheil, Congdon and Jenkins. Unlike Kusnierz, all three of these former supervisors were landowners in the proposed district so they had zero objectivity when it came to the plan. They tried to use their past influence to undermine a project that the citizens of Moreau wanted. As a result, voters spoke and in the first year of his first term the project went through. So as promised the town of Moreau will have sewers on Route 9 by fall of 2021.
Voters could not ask for more than that in an elected official. Vote for Kusnierz on Row B this Election Day. He's earned it, and in this day and age, that's saying a lot about a politician.
Sam Wahnon, Moreau