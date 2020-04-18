Letter to the editor: Ombudsman program helps at nursing homes

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Editor:

The New York State Long Term Care Ombudsman Program is a resident-centered and resident-directed advocacy program available to anyone residing in a nursing home, adult care facility or family-type home across the state.

The Long Term Care Ombudsman Program, sponsored by Catholic Charities Senior and Caregiver Support Services, covers Albany, Schenectady, Rensselaer, Saratoga, Warren, Washington, Fulton, Montgomery, Schoharie and Hamilton counties. Ombudsmen advocate for residents to address quality of life and quality of care issues along with residents' rights concerns.

At this time, when visitation to facilities has been restricted, we would like families and residents to know that the Ombudsman Program must also abide by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and New York State Department of Health guidelines for no in-person visitation.

With that said, our office remains fully able to accept and receive phone calls regarding any concerns or questions you may have about care. Please call 518-372-5667 x 213 or x 214 to contact us.

Our certified ombudsman volunteers will be ready to return to their weekly commitment once the visitation restriction has been lifted.