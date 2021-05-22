 Skip to main content
Letter to the editor: Old lady gets commenting privilege

Editor:

Stand by your man Elise, and you will get whatever you could wish for, even if he was the worst excuse for a president. There is another name for loyal people like you, but being that I try to be a nice person, I won’t write it. Keep up the good work, and it will get you everything you want, because as we know money can buy anything in politics and in life.

That’s my opinion, but what does an old 91-year-old lady know?

Stay well my dear, because your future in politics is all set if you stick with the right people.

Now to get back to my reality, I don’t want Pence as president or Stefanik as governor, because she’ll drag the Donald in as lieutenant governor and what a nightmare that would be.

Forgive me, dear God, for not being nice but that’s my old lady privilege.

Tillie Merrill, Glens Falls

