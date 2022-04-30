Letter to the editor: Old age doesn't equal knowledge

Editor:

It was wonderful to see a 92-year-old write a passionate letter identifying and attributing all societal ills to the first year of the current president. Unfortunately, the argument claiming the writer’s age and experience equates to a superior knowledge or wisdom fails logically and factually. A 92-year-old would have seen Roosevelt lead us out of the Great Depression utilizing arguably socialist policies. Incidentally, the Depression was caused by “pro-business laissez-faire” policies.

The same 92-year-old would have seen the only president to actually resign, prior to being impeached for criminal conduct, was Nixon. Simply put, if you take out the reference to being 92 years old, the letter appears to parrot certain extremely biased “news” outlets. So as enjoyable it is to see an active senior, let us not forget unsubstantiated conclusory allegations are unpersuasive fallacious arguments.

For example, The Post-Star reported that a group of concerned citizens claimed some 770 out of 28,000 votes in Washington County were essentially illegal. Did The Post-Star fact check the allegations? No. Did the county board refer criminal charges to the appropriate authorities? No such action was reported.

If the voter fraud allegations are true, which is unlikely, someone in a position of authority would investigate and prosecute the conduct wouldn’t they? If the allegations are false, the appropriate authorities, including the free press, must refute the baseless claims being used to destroy the greatest form of government ever devised, “By the people, of the people and for the people.” Doesn’t that include all the people?

Excelsior. E pluribus unum. Fight truth decay.

Michael Stern, Argyle

